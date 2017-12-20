Home Indiana Evansville Hearing Set For Man Charged With Murdering Chanda Hatt December 20th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

A hearing is set for the man charged with murdering an Evansville woman in front of her family on October 13th. Richard Worley’s attorney entered a Notice of Insanity Defense on December 19th and the court will order a mental health evaluation before his next hearing.

Worley was house-sitting for the Hatt family when he allegedly opened fire on them when they returned. Chanda Hatt died from a single gunshot wound to the head.

In 2008, Worley was also charged with attempted murder of his then-girlfriend Debra Cook, Chanda Hatt’s mother.

Worley if charged with two counts of murder with life without parole enhancement, three counts of attempted murder, burglary, but with serious bodily injury, criminal recklessness, and two more counts of attempted murder.

If convicted, Worley could face life in prison without parole.

His next hearing is set for January 4th at 9 a.m.

