Home Indiana Evansville Hearing Scheduled after Transgender Student Files Lawsuit against EVSC June 5th, 2018 Amanda Decker Evansville, Indiana

Back in February of this year, a transgender EVSC student filed a lawsuit against the school corporation, saying his 14th amendment rights were being violated.

The 16 year old student was born female but identifies as male. He says he is being forced to use the girl’s restroom at school, which he argues is a violation of both the 14th amendment and Title IX protections.

The EVSC filed a motion, asking for the lawsuit to be dismissed, but a judge denied that request. Instead, a preliminary hearing in the case has been set for July 20, 2018.

