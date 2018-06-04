44News | Evansville, IN

Hearing Scheduled for Man Who Shot Neighbor

June 4th, 2018 Evansville, Indiana

An initial hearing is scheduled for the man accused of firing a gun at a wall in his apartment, hitting and killing a woman next door.

Ricardo Abreu is being held at the Vanderburgh County Jail on a $120,000 cash only bond.

Police say a man living in the 1500 block of Roosevelt Avenue came on Friday to find his wife in bed with a gunshot wound,

41 year old Tori Bitter died at the hospital. An autopsy showed she died of a single gunshot wound to the torso.

During the investigation, detectives say they found a bullet hole in the wall of Bittler’s apartment. When they questioned Abreu, they found evidence that he fired the shot.

Abreu is due in court on Wednesday at 1:00PM.

 

