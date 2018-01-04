Home Indiana Evansville Hearing Reset for Richard Worley for Possible Plea Agreement January 4th, 2018 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

A plea agreement could be on the table for a man charged with murdering Chanda Hatt last October. Richard Worley’s hearing this morning was reset to January 18th at 9 a.m. for a possible plea agreement.

On October 18th, Worley is accused of shooting Chanda Hatt at her home on Frisse Avenue in front of her children and husband. Worley is charged with murder, attempted murder, possession of a firearm by a violent felon, theft, and criminal recklessness.

Investigators say Worley was staying at the home while the family living there was out of town. The family got back and Chanda Hatt had just stepped out of the vehicle when he allegedly shot her. No one else was injured in the shooting.

Chanda Hatt died from a single gunshot to the head. In 2008, Worley was also charged with attempted murder of his then-girlfriend Debra Cook, Chanda Hatt’s mother.

The court is taking the defense’s motion for insanity under advisement.

