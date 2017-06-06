Home Indiana Evansville Hearing Reset for Evansville Man Accused in Fatal Hit and Run Crash June 6th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

A possible plea deal is on the table for a man accused of leaving the scene of a fatal accident. 23-year-old Jovontae Carter is facing one felony charge after leaving the scene of an accident in February. That wreck resulted in the death of 36-year-old Margaret Conley.

Court records indicate that the deputy prosecutor and Carter’s attorney have come to an agreement to avoid the case going to trial.

Carter’s bond is set at $20,000 cash. He has been in Vanderburgh County Jail since the February accident.

He is set to appear in court on Wednesday, June 14th at 9 a.m. for an update on that possible plea deal.

