Hearing Rescheduled for Pony Club Murder Suspect
A hearing is rescheduled for the man accused of killing another man outside of the Pony Gentlemen’s Club.
Clarence Miller is accused of firing shots into a crowd of people outside of the strip club. Aaron Jennings, of Sebree, died at the scene and another victim was taken to the hospital for their non-life threatening injuries.
Last month, Miller was arrested in Chicago and extradited to Vanderburgh County to face charges of murder, aggravated battery and attempted criminal recklessness.
His next hearing is set for Thursday, June 8th at 9 a.m.
