44News | Evansville, IN

Hearing Rescheduled for Pony Club Murder Suspect

Hearing Rescheduled for Pony Club Murder Suspect

June 2nd, 2017 Evansville, Indiana

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

A hearing is rescheduled for the man accused of killing another man outside of the Pony Gentlemen’s Club.

Clarence Miller is accused of firing shots into a crowd of people outside of the strip club. Aaron Jennings, of Sebree, died at the scene and another victim was taken to the hospital for their non-life threatening injuries.

Last month, Miller was arrested in Chicago and extradited to Vanderburgh County to face charges of murder, aggravated battery and attempted criminal recklessness.

His next hearing is set for Thursday, June 8th at 9 a.m.

Previous Story
Suspect in Pony Gentlemen’s Club Shooting Arrested – April 18th
More Details Released About The Pony Gentleman’s Shooting – April 19th
Murder Suspect Transferred to Vanderburgh County – May 16th

Britney Taylor

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.