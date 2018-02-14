Home Indiana Evansville Hearing Pushed Back For Evansville Teacher Accused Of Child Molestation February 14th, 2018 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

A hearing is pushed back for the Scott Elementary School teacher accused of child molestation. Justin Wolf was scheduled to appear in court for his initial hearing today, but that has been postponed.

Last week Wolf was arrested for alleged child molestation that took place over the course of a few weeks in a third grade classroom at Scott Elementary.

Wolf turned himself into authorities February 9th. He’s facing three charges of child molestation of a minor under 10. The 25-year-old has been working in the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation for two years.

There’s no word on why his initial court appearance was pushed back, but a special prosecutor has been assigned to this case.

Wolf is set to make his initial court appearance February 15th at 1 p.m.

