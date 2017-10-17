Home Kentucky Hearing Continued For Kentucky Teacher Accused Of Having Child Porn On Phone October 17th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky

The hearing is continued for the Webster County Middle School teacher accused of having child porn on her cell phone. Our media partners at the Journal Enterprise reports Lucia Jenkins checked herself into a treatment program after her arraignment on October 2nd. She was not in court Tuesday, October 17th.

The judge also announced Steve Gold, the Henderson County Attorney, will handle the charges against Jenkins after Webster County Attorney William Clint Prow recused himself from the case.

Authorities say they found pictures on Jenkins phone while conducting a death investigation.

Investigators say that’s when they found the photographs that depicted a minor in a sexual performance on her phone.

Jenkins is also facing drug charges.

Jenkins is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday, November 7th at 10 a.m.

