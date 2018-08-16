Hear the Original Commodore Sing Motown Favorites!

He’s the man with the plan… A musical icon…writing, producing and performing phenomenal music with the band that started it all The Commodores.

And he’s coming to Madisonville for a one of a kind performance!

Hear Thomas McClary sing favorites like “3 Times a Lady” and “Brick House” at the Thomas McClary Commodore’s Experience Show with Special Guest Factor Primo!

Doors open at 6 (Madisonville City Park) and shows start at 7!

Expect vendors, the Kidz Zone with inflatables, live characters, and more!

And get this…it’s FREE!!!

More info and vendor apps can be found at http://www.madisonvilleky.us/index.php/government/community-development/friday-night-live or by contacting the Office of Community Development at 270-824-2100 or scrick@madisonvillegov.com.

This event is sponsored by the City of Madisonville, Madisonville Forward, and Independence Bank!



