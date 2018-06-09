Home Kentucky Healthy Mouth Movement Gives Free Dental To Veterans June 9th, 2018 Townsend Outlaw Kentucky, Owensboro

Aspen Dental in Owensboro offered Free Dental Care to local veterans this afternoon. This is apart of their Healthy Mouth Movement.

The Healthy Mouth Movement is a community initiative launched by Aspen Dental in 2014. Their goal is to deliver free dental and oral care to Veterans. It is usually very challenging for veterans to get dental benefits because the Veterans Administration only offers dental care to veterans who are 100 percent disabled, have a service related mouth injury, or were a prisoner of war. This year, their goal was to give free health care to approximately 5,000 veterans.

The Healthy Mouth Movement started back in 2014 and has helped nearly 17,000 patients in need and deliver more than 10 million dollars in free dental care.

