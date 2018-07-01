Healthy For Everyone Exhibit Opens

Today, the Evansville Museum of Arts, History & Science opened a compelling new exhibition in it’s Old Gallery called Healthy is for Everyone: An Interactive Experience for the Tri-State.

This exhibition, was built upon the foundation of data collected from the 2015 Tri-State Health Survey commissioned by the Welborn Baptist Foundation, and will take an in-depth look at health here in the Tri-State.

Healthy is for Everyone: An Interactive Experience for the Tri-State will feature topics including the top three health concerns and the top four preventable risk factors for the Tri-State. Guests will also discover how Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois compare to the rest of the nation. This exhibition will appeal to anyone who wants to learn more about how to improve their health. Taking the mantra “healthy is for everyone” to heart, this exhibition will reveal how age, ethnicity, income level and other demographic factors can affect our health. Featuring resources and input from local medical experts, guests will also explore what they personally can do to improve their own well-being.

The exhibition will also examine the Tri-State’s healthcare legacy as well as our future, including the new Stone Family Center for Health Sciences. The exhibition will feature artifacts from the Museum’s collection showcasing our healthcare past. In addition, the Museum Art Source will have an in-depth look at the healing power of art through evidence-based design research that has proven art is a critical component of the healthcare environment.

Accompanying Healthy is for Everyone: An Interactive Experience for the Tri-State will be a series of engaging community programs. Programs will be held on #MyThursdayNights, Free Fridays and Saturdays. For more information on programming, please visit evansvillemuseum.org/healthypresskit.

The Evansville Museum of Arts, History & Science is located at 411 SE Riverside drive. The Museum is open 11:00 AM­-5:00 PM Tuesdays through Friday, 12:00-5:00 PM on Sundays and extended hours 11:00 AM-8:00 PM Thursdays and First Fridays of every month.

Included with general admission: Not-Yet Member Adults $12; Not-Yet Member Youth (4-17) $8; Students w/ ID $8. Members and children ages 3 and under are free.

