Healthcare Providers are Training to Notice the Signs and Work to Treat PTSD January 12th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

Healthcare Providers are being trained to notice the signs and work to treat Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. Star Behavioral Health Providers is hosting a training event for all types of medical professionals. They are learning how to deal with veteran’s mental health conditions, such as PTSD.

The goal of Thursday’s event is to make sure all men and women who serve in the Armed Forces, have the care and treatment they need no matter what they’re going through.

Outpatient Specialist Christy Collette says, “Indiana has almost half a million vets and about 24 thousand active service members. And so you’re going to run into these individuals. Anyone can benefit from better understanding those experiences.”

Star Behavioral Health Providers is a national resource for veterans, service members and their families to locate behavioral health professionals. They operate in several states, including Indiana.

If you or someone you know may need the group’s help, call 765-404-6925.

