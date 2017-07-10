Healthcare Officials Remind People to Stay Hydrated

Typical summer weather has arrived and local healthcare officials are remind people to be safe during hot weather.

They say heat related illness can sneak up on people outside in warm conditions for an extended period of time.

Officials say to watch for light headiness and headaches when out in the heat.

The most common way to prevent heat related illness like heat strokes is staying hydrated.

Local healthcare officials say sugary drinks in hot heather may do more damage than good.

Healthcare officials say heat related illness can happen in temperatures as low as the 70’s.

They say it is important to take frequent breaks when outside during the hours between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m.

