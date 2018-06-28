Healthcare Fraud Investigations in Indiana

Attorney General Curtis Hill is participating in 12 investigations leading to charges as part of a nationwide healthcare fraud takedown.

The Office of the Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Control unit played a pivotal role in all of these criminal investigations that uncovered $200,000 in alleged Medicaid fraud, which then led to charges against 14 individuals.

A few of these cases occurred in hospitals in Southern Indiana.

In Dubois County, Registered Nurse Jilaine Patricia Wirts allegedly stole the legend drug Gabapentin while she was working for Memorial Hospital and Healthcare of Jasper. She is now facing charges of unlawful possession or use of a legend drug and theft.

Another case involves Registered Nurse Brooke Hudson who worked in hospitals in both Lawrence and Warrick counties. While employed by IU Health Bedford Hospital in Lawrence County, Hudson allegedly stole a variety of controlled substances as well as failing to keep required controlled substance dispensing records. Later, while employed at Deaconess Gateway Hospital, Hudson allegedly made false statements in or omitted material information from controlled substance dispensing records as well as obtaining controlled substances by fraud and without authorization. She now faces charges of theft and offenses relating to registration.

Attorney General Hill had this to say about Medicaid fraud:

Medicaid fraud leaves in its wake many victims. Any licensed providers who commit this offense are taking advantage of those for whom they are supposed to provide care, including the disabled and less fortunate who rely on Medicaid. In addition, they are also fleecing taxpayers whose hard-earned money is used to fund these programs. The investigators and lawyers in our Medicaid Fraud Control Unit are doing good work to help bring lawbreakers to justice. At the same time, we respect the due process to which all are entitled, and all those who stand accused of crimes are certainly presumed innocent until a court finds otherwise.

These investigations are part of a nationwide initiative led by the U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

According to these federal agencies, this national effort is the largest ever health care fraud enforcement action.

