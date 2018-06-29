44News | Evansville, IN

10 People Charged in Healthcare Fraud Takedown

June 29th, 2018 Indiana, Kentucky

More healthcare providers are facing charges as part of a nationwide crackdown on fraud in the industry. Three providers in Kentucky are now facing charges.

The top federal prosecutor in western Kentucky says 10 people including a doctor, a psychiatrist and a chiropractor have been formally charged.

Their charges include unlawful dispensing of controlled substances. Two others are accused of operating false front clinics and filing almost $5 million in false medical billing.

This is part of a national drug investigation.

Two medical professionals in southwestern Indiana are also facing charges.

