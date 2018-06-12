Home Indiana Evansville Health Science Officials Conduct Mock Crash For First Responders June 12th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

Area first responders got some first-hand experience during a mock bus crash Tuesday. At least 28 students from the Health Science Institute volunteered as patients in the exercise on the USI campus. Seven fire department and rescue crews arrived for the drill making it a valuable learning experience for everyone.

Lt. Tom Jankowski says, “Mass causality incidents don’t happen very often and if we don’t train for them when they do happen we will not have a great response so like anything else the fire department wants to train and be prepared for when that bad day does happen.”

Organizers say Deaconess offers the two-week Health Science Institute to high school students interested in healthcare jobs.

This year, these students were selected to participate.

Comments

comments