Health Officials Update Ear Care Guidelines

Trying to remove your earwax can lead to ear damage.

The American Academy of Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery Foundation has issued updated Ear Care Guidelines, which come out strong against ear candling or ear coning.

Cleveland Clinic’s Doctor Erika Woodson says earwax is a normal substance produced to clean and protect the ears, which usually falls out on its own. She does not recommend sticking cotton swabs or anything else into the ear canal. If ear wax does build up, over the counter ear drops may help remove or soften it, but to ask your doctor before using them if you’ve had ear surgery.

The guidelines also have a greater emphasis on ear care for people who use hearing aids, recommending more frequent ear checks, cleanings and if necessary, ear wax removal by a medical professional.

