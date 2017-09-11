Home Indiana Health Officials Say Long Work Weeks Are Harmful to Your Health September 11th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Indiana

A new study from the American Journal of Industrial Medicine shows consistently working more than the 40 hour a week standard can be bad for a person’s health.

Researchers tracked employees’ work habits and found the longer their work hours, the higher their risk of developing heat problems. A separate study published in the Lancet medical journal found people who work long hours also have a higher risk of stroke.

Experts say getting more sleep and organizing your day better may help give you a higher quality of life in the long term.



