Health Officials Say Long Work Weeks Are Harmful to Your Health

September 11th, 2017 Indiana

A new study from the American Journal of Industrial Medicine shows consistently working more than the 40 hour a week standard can be bad for a person’s health.

Researchers tracked employees’ work habits and found the longer their work hours, the higher their risk of developing heat problems. A separate study published in the Lancet medical journal found people who work long hours also have a higher risk of stroke.

Experts say getting more sleep and organizing your day better may help give you a higher quality of life in the long term.

