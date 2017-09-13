Home Indiana Health Officials Raise Concern of Increasing Suicide Rates Among Young Adults September 13th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Indiana

Health officials are concerned about a rise in suicide attempts among young adults. Columbia University researchers say people need to focus on suicide prevention for young people who are poor and have attempted suicide in the past.

The suicide rate in the US has grown in recent years, according to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. The highest suicide rates are in people ages 45 to 64, and 85 or older.

This new study focused only on suicide attempts to see if they were on the rise. Unemployed adults, those with less education and adults with lower family incomes were likely to report a recent suicide attempt.

Comments

comments