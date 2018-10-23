Health Officials Push For Needle Exchange Program

Henderson Health officials proposed a program to reduce the spreading of HIV and Hepatitis C. They say this program is aimed to give people a chance to turn in their used needles, get tested for diseases, and connect them with the resources needed to fight their addiction.

“We have evidence that we have the beginnings of a possible problem here in Henderson and we want to get to it before it gets worse,” says Cyndee Burton Administrator for Matthew 25 AIDS Services. “Kentucky is the number one state with acute hepatitis C infections so that should raise some eyebrows for us in this area.” This is why the Green River District Health Department and other health officials proposed a syringe access exchange program at Tuesday’s Henderson County Fiscal Court meeting.

“The idea is they would return used needles so that those aren’t being discarded on the street. They’re not being left somewhere where someone is going to get accidentally stuck, and they would be provided with clean syringes, some education on proper use, so safe use, and then there will always be a conversation about are you interested in getting help,” says Clay Horton, Public Health Director for the Green River District Health Department.

A few years ago, Kentucky made it legal for health departments to operate these programs in response to the heroin and opioid epidemic. Their goal is to reduce diseases like Hepatitis C, B, and HIV in people who inject drugs and share used needles. Although a requirement is the local government must approve the syringe access exchange program before it’s operated.

“I was encouraged by the response, but also this is part of the decision making process. We are here to answer those questions,” says Horton.

A common question asked is, will supplying clean needles to drug users feed their addiction?

“One thing that’s important is that we have lots of towns and counties in Kentucky that have done this and they’re pleased that they have done this and had really good outcomes,” says Burton.

Statistics show people who access these exchange programs are five times more likely to enroll in a drug treatment plan since they can easily be connected to those resources.

Health officials say these programs are also cost-effective. Estimates show it costs anywhere from $50,000-$80,000 a year to treat a single case of Hepatitis C.

