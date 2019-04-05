Health Officials Investigating E. Coli Outbreak; 72 People Reported Sick

Federal and agriculture officials are investigating an E. Coli outbreak that’s sickened 72 people across five states. Reports of the outbreak appeared in Georgia, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia. Kentucky has the highest reported illnesses.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the illnesses began between March 2nd and March 29th, and the ill range in age from 1 to 74. Officials have yet to identify the source of the infection.

E. Coli infection can cause severe abdominal cramps, bloody diarrhea, and vomiting. In children and older adults, it can cause life-threatening kidney failure.

According to a report released in January, the U.S. Public Interest Research Group found a 10 percent increase in food recalls over the past five years.

The organization is blaming “archaic laws” that allow producers to sell meat that tests positive for salmonella and says some recalls could have been prevented.

