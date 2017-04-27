Home Illinois Health Officials Find Food Not to Blame for Students Getting Sick after Carmi Prom April 27th, 2017 Britney Taylor Illinois, Indiana Pinterest

The Indiana State Department of Health said it has finished its investigation into how 50 students fell ill after a prom, and food is not to blame. Students attending the Carmi High School prom actually had dinner before prom at the New Harmony Inn and Conference Center.

Parents thought it was food poisoning from the restaurant. But Indiana health officials said they were unable to identify any evidence to suggest the illness was caused by food from the restaurant.

Indiana worked with the Posey County and Illinois Health Departments on this investigation.

The full statement is below:

