Kentucky Health Officials Explain Mold Issues At Baptist Health Madisonville March 21st, 2018 Melanie Zayas Kentucky

Mold problems at Baptist Health Madisonville are leaving patients with questions and concerns. Health officials are stepping up to tackle the issue at the hospital. An anonymous source tells 44 News, the mold was discovered in the cardiac rooms at the hospital about a year and a half ago. Although it has been a while since it was first detected, health officials want patients to know they are doing their best to eliminate all traces of mold in their facility. Dr. Mohan Rao explains, “Well there’s mold in the air and sometimes it harbors inside of constructive facilities and then it grows. When it’s detected, it needs to be taken care of.”

The mold was found beneath the walls of critical care unit rooms. Dr. Rao says the hospital has taken certain measures to make sure patients with lower immune systems and those with an increased risk for infection were isolated from exposure. He says as soon as the mold was detected, all of the patients and workers were immediately taken away from CCU rooms. Rao says, “No one has really been affected from my point of view. There had been no patients that we’ve had to date know of any adverse outcomes as a result of the mold on the wall.”

As of today, construction is underway to renovate the areas impacted by the mold. Patients who are currently in the CCU will not be exposed to the mold or construction because the affected rooms are covered with plastic and sound proof walls. Out of 20 beds, only 12 are in use while construction is going on in the other eight rooms. Officials also opened four additional beds to continue care for its patients. Madisonville Mayor David Jackson says, “I have great comfort in the professionalism of Baptist Health and that they will mitigate any problems that they have pretty quickly and they always put patient care first.”

Dr. Rao says there will be tests following the construction to ensure there are no left over traces of mold or any changes. He also says patients staying at the hospital should not be concerned and the problem should be fixed in the near future.

