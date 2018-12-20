Home Indiana Health Officials Expand Hepatitis A Vaccine Program December 20th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

A Hepatitis A cases rise in cases have prompted health officials to expand the state’s Hepatitis A vaccine. More than 700 cases have been reported in the state.

State health officials say there are typically only 20 cases of Hepatitis A per year but numbers are increasing due to intravenous drug use.

Two people have died and more than 350 have been hospitalized in Indiana. Adults who are insured and underinsured are covered under the Hepatitis A vaccine program.

Since the first of the year state officials say more than 9,900 doses of Hepatitis A vaccine have been administered.

