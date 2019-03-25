Health Officials Encourage Blood Testing on Diabetes Alert Day

Health officials are encouraging everyone to get tested for diabetes on Diabetes Alert Day.

March 26th is an annual ‘wake-up call’ that focuses on the seriousness of diabetes and the importance of understanding your risk.

According to reports, type 2 diabetes is high amongst adults in the Tri-State.

In Henderson, Methodist Hospital Prevention and Wellness Services will be offering free non-fasting A1Cs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday. Appointments are not necessary and interpretations will be completed on-site.

