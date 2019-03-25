Health Officials Encourage Blood Testing on Diabetes Alert Day

March 25th, 2019 Indiana

Health officials are encouraging everyone to get tested for diabetes on Diabetes Alert Day.

March 26th is an annual ‘wake-up call’ that focuses on the seriousness of diabetes and the importance of understanding your risk.

According to reports, type 2 diabetes is high amongst adults in the Tri-State.

In Henderson, Methodist Hospital Prevention and Wellness Services will be offering free non-fasting A1Cs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday. Appointments are not necessary and interpretations will be completed on-site.

