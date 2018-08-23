Home Indiana Health Officials Concerned About Hepatitis A Outbreak in Indiana August 23rd, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

Hoosier health officials are concerned about the number of Hepatitis A cases in the state.

The Indiana State Department of Health is investigating the outbreak.

Officials say as of August 17th, 385 out-break related cases have been reported. Indiana is one of 10 states experiencing a Hepatitis A outbreak that is spreading often due to drug use and sharing needles.

State health officials say Indiana typically has an average of 20 cases of Hepatitis A in a given year.

Persons at increased risk include homeless populations, those who have recently been incarcerated, men who have sex with men and persons who use illicit drugs. Any individual at increased risk should be vaccinated for hepatitis A to reduce the risk of transmission.

Another way to reduce transmission is to wash hands with soap and running water after going to the bathroom or changing diapers and before preparing meals.

Click here to see more information on the Hepatitis A outbreak.

Comments

comments