Home Indiana Evansville Health Experts Advise Hoosiers to see Doctor for Fall Allergy Symptoms September 5th, 2017 Chris Cerenelli Evansville, Indiana

Fall allergy season is already here and many are already suffering from symptoms. Doctors, however, want people to pay attention to those symptoms because they may signs of a cold instead of allergies.

If you just have season allergies, you’re likely suffering from watery and itchy eyes, itchy ears, throat, and wheezing. Those symptoms can include fatigue too, especially at night.

They can last from a few months to all year long. If you have a cold you probably have a fever, chills, a sore throat, body aches and pains.

It’s important to know the difference because colds can be contagious. “If your kids are having a fever, I would definitely keep them home. If they’re not feeling well and they’re doing a lot of coughing things like that, then they could spread the virus if it’s a cold,” says Dr. Theresa Greco.

Doctors can tell if you have the flu instead of a cold or allergies just by doing a simple test but must be done within the first few days of your symptoms.

Health experts say it’s best to see your doctor as a precaution.



