Health Department to Control Mosquito Population in Evansville

The Vanderburgh County Health Department is doing its part to fight the bite.

Crews will be fogging this Wednesday night in an area where they say significant mosquito activity has been.

They’ll be fogging in an area bound by Washington Avenue, US 41 South, Covert Avenue and South Garvin Street.

In case of bad weather, fogging will be moved to the next available day.

The Health Department also reminds you to limit your time outside between dusk and dawn, wear light colored clothing, long sleeves and pants.

Also, it is advised to use a bug repellent with Deet.

