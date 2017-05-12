Home Indiana Evansville Health Care Discussion Raises Tensions at Comer’s Town Hall Meeting May 12th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

The topic of health care rose tensions during congressmen Comer’s Town Hall Meeting. But the freshman republican congressman rolled with the punches fielding many questions.

Representative Comer did vote for the bill but many of his constituents disagreed with his decision. Many of the people at Friday’s meeting believe that preexisting conditions won’t be accurately covered if the bill passes into law under its current form.

Attendees say they are appreciative of congressman Comer for having this dialogue as many other politicians shy away from town hall meetings.

