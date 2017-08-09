Home Indiana Evansville Heady’s Pizza is Giving Back, Helping Out at the United Caring Shelter August 9th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

Heady’s Pizza is giving back, and helping out, not just the volunteers at the United Caring shelter, but the people utilizing their services.

United Caring Services says Heady’s Pizza reached out to their organization, hoping to give back to the volunteers. But together they decided not just to give back to those working at the shelter, but those who are staying there, and who are in need of their services.

Organizers say they’re so thankful for company’s like Heady’s Pizza for reaching out, showing support, and giving back to our community.

Executive Director of United Caring Services Jason Emmerson said, “Heady’s is not only recognizing the heroes of the UCS volunteers they themselves are being the heroes serving 100 people lunch today.”

For more information about UCS, visit United Caring Services.

