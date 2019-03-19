Heady’s Heroes: Youth First, Inc.

44News and Heady’s Pizza have partnered up to celebrate those who give so selflessly in our community,

And what better way to do that, than with a pizza party!

This week’s Heady’s Heroes are the volunteers at Youth First!

Based in Evansville, Indiana, Youth First strengthens youth and families in southwest Indiana by providing evidence-based programs that prevent substance abuse, promote healthy behaviors, and maximize student success.





We thank the volunteers at Youth First for all they do in the area.

Know an organization that should be recognized?

Send an email with their name, to headysheroes@headyspizza.com.

And tune in next Friday to my Facebook page or the following Monday to 44News this morning to see who we honor next!

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

