Heady’s Heroes: Tri-State Multiple Sclerosis Association

44News and Heady’s Pizza have partnered up to celebrate those who give so selflessly in our community,

And what better way to do that, than with a pizza party!

This week’s Heady’s Heroes are the volunteers at Tri-State Multiple Sclerosis Association!

Based in Evansville, Indiana, Tri-State Multiple Sclerosis Association’s mission is to enhance the quality of life for individuals with MS and their families in Southern Indiana, Southern Illinois, and Western Kentucky.

We thank the volunteers at Tri-State Multiple Sclerosis Association for all they do in the area.

