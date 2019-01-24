Heady’s Heroes: St. Vincent dePaul Society

44News and Heady’s Pizza have partnered up to celebrate those who give so selflessly in our community,

And what better way to do that, than with a pizza party!

This week’s Heady’s Heroes are the volunteers at St. Vincent dePaul Society!

Based in Evansville, Indiana, the St. Vincent dePaul Society leads women and men to join together to grow spiritually by offering person-to-person service to those who are needy and suffering.

Press play on the video to hear more about this awesome organization!





We thank the volunteers at St. Vincent dePaul Society for all they do in the area.

