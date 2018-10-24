Heady’s Heroes: Soldier Dogs for Independence

44News and Heady’s Pizza have partnered up to celebrate those who give so selflessly in our community, And what better way to do that, than with a pizza party!

This week’s Heady’s Heroes are real American heroes…Soldier Dogs for Independence!

Soldier Dogs for Independence is a non-profit organization dedicated to helping our local Tri-State veterans and local rescue dogs by pairing them together for each others needs.

We thank Soldier Dogs for Independence for all they do in our community, for our veterans, and for our furry friends.

Know an organization that should be recognized?

Send an email with their name, to headyheroes@headyspizza.com





