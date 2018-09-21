Heady’s Heroes: Mickey’s Kingdom

44News and Heady’s Pizza have partnered up to celebrate those who give so selflessly in our community,

And what better way to do that, than with a pizza party!

Today’s Heady’s Heroes are the volunteers building Mickey’s Kingdom!

Mickey’s Kingdom will eventually be a 20 thousand square foot, handicap accessible children s playground that will replace the existing Kids’ Kingdom playground and will be located on the Evansville riverfront!

We thank the volunteers at Mickey’s Kingdom for all their hard work in the hot sun.

Know an organization that should be recognized?

Send an email with their name, to headysheroes@headyspizza.com.



