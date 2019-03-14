Heady’s Heroes: Meals on Wheels of Evansville

44News and Heady’s Pizza have partnered up to recognize those who give their time and talents to those in need, and what better way to do that, than with a pizza party!

This week’s Heady’s Heroes are the volunteers at Meals on Wheels of Evansville!





Based in Evansville, Indiana, Meals on Wheels’ mission is to provide good nutrition to the elderly, the sick, and the mentally and physically handicapped of our community and also to provide a social contact with the client.

We thank the volunteers at Meals on Wheels of Evansville for all they do in the area.

Know an organization that should be recognized?

Send an email with their name, to headysheroes@headyspizza.com.

And tune in next Monday on my Facebook page or Tuesday on 44News this morning to see who we honor next!

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Comments

comments