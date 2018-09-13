Heady’s Heroes: The Literacy Center

44News and Heady’s Pizza have partnered up to celebrate those who give so selflessly in our community, and what better way to do that, than with a pizza party!

This week’s Heady’s Heroes are the volunteers at The Literacy Center!

The Literacy Center is dedicated to improving adult literacy and education thereby strengthening our community.

Their vision is to create a community of lifelong learners who have the opportunity to flourish in all aspects of life.

We provide basic adult literacy programs, and high school equivalency preparation classes; and our students go on to the community, to either go into higher education, or to gain employment, or just to improve their personal lives.

We have at least 18,000 people in the tri state area, that need basic adult literacy, and a lot of other people that need high school equivalency classes.

It’s just an excellent opportunity, and you won’t regret it.

We thank the volunteers at The Literacy Center for all they do in the area.

