Heady’s Heroes: Granted

44News and Heady’s Pizza have partnered up to celebrate those who give so selflessly in our community, and what better way to do that, than with a pizza party!

This week’s Heady’s Heroes are the volunteers at Granted!

Based in Evansville, Indiana, Granted is dedicated to granting wishes to children in southwestern Indiana, southeastern Illinois, and western Kentucky, who are between the ages of 3 to 18 with terminal or life threatening illnesses.

Granted’s objective is to create a memorable wish experience for both the child and family that is not clouded by financial concerns.

We thank the volunteers at Granted for all they do in the area.

Know an organization that should be recognized?

Send an email with their name, to headysheroes@headyspizza.com.





