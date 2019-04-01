Heady’s Heroes: Grace Baptist Church Spring Break Camp

44news and Heady’s Pizza have partnered up to celebrate those who donate their time and talents to those in need, and what better way to do that, than with a pizza party!

This week’s Heady’s heroes are the volunteers at Grace Baptist Church’s Spring Break Kids’ Camp!

Based in Evansville, Indiana, Grace Baptist Church is dedicated to providing a fun and safe environment for children over spring break, while also ensuring they get fed two meals a day.





We thank the volunteers at Grace Baptist Church’s Spring Break Kids’ Camp for all they do.

Know an organization that should be recognized?

Send an email with their name, to headysheroes@headyspizza.com.

And tune in next Wednesday on my Facebook page or Thursday on 44News This Morning to see who we honor next!

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Comments

comments