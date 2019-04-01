Heady’s Heroes: Grace Baptist Church Spring Break Camp

44news and Heady’s Pizza have partnered up to celebrate those who donate their time and talents to those in need, and what better way to do that, than with a pizza party!
This week’s Heady’s heroes are the volunteers at Grace Baptist Church’s Spring Break Kids’ Camp!
Based in Evansville, Indiana, Grace Baptist Church is dedicated to providing a fun and safe environment for children over spring break, while also ensuring they get fed two meals a day.
We thank the volunteers at Grace Baptist Church’s Spring Break Kids’ Camp for all they do.
Know an organization that should be recognized?
Send an email with their name, to headysheroes@headyspizza.com.
