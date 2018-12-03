Heady’s Heroes: Gilda’s Club Evansville

44News and Heady’s Pizza have partnered up to celebrate those who volunteer their time and talents in our community, and what better way to do that, than with a pizza party!

This week’s Heady’s Heroes are the volunteers at Gilda’s Club Evansville!

Gilda’s Club Evansville’s mission is to provide a home-like, non-residential meeting place where men, women and children living with cancer, and their families and friends, can join with others to build social and emotional support as an integral part of cancer treatment.

We thank the volunteers at Gilda’s Club Evansville for all they do in the area.

Know an organization that should be recognized?

Send an email with their name, to headysheroes@headyspizza.com.





