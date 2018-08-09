Heady’s Heroes is Back!

44News is happy to announce the return of Heady’s Heroes!

In the coming weeks Heady’s Pizza and 44News will honor the heroes of non-profit organizations by delivering free pizza to those volunteers.

The stories of those individuals and organizations will then be told on 44News this morning.

Some of the heroes we honored in the past include people at the Boys and Girls Club, SWIRCA, and The Dream Center.

It is just a way of saying thanks from Heady’s Pizza and 44News.



