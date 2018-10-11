44News and Heady’s Pizza have partnered up to celebrate those who give so selflessly in our community, and what better way to do that, than with a pizza party!

This week’s Heady’s Heroes are the volunteers at Chemo Buddies!

Based in Evansville, Indiana, their mission is to make chemotherapy a more life giving experience where patients are able to continue life as fully as they can during the time they are in the treatment room.

We thank the volunteers at Chemo Buddies for all they do in the area!

Know an organization that should be recognized?

Send an email with their name, to headysheroes@headyspizza.com.





Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Comments

comments