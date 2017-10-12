Heady’s Heroes!

We’ve partnered with Heady’s Pizza to celebrate the volunteers that enrich our community with their selflessness.

This week’s #HeadysHeroes are the volunteers at Ronald McDonald House!

This program houses the sick, and their families, in their time of need.

And starting tomorrow, you can be a part of the work they do!

October 13-16, drop your loose change in one of the McDonald’s boxes for their “Day of Change”.

And nominate your own hero by sending an email to headysheroes@headyspizza.com





