Heady’s Pizza is at it again!

They’ve partnered with us at 44News to celebrate local volunteers by throwing them a pizza party!

This week’s Heady’s Heroes are the giving folks over at Meals On Wheels.

Meals On Wheels provide 3 hot meals a day to our homebound residents.

We thank them for all they do for our community.

To nominate volunteers for #HeadysHeroes, send an email to HeadysHeroes@HeadysPizza.com



