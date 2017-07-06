Heady’s Heroes

Heady’s Pizza has partnered with 44News to celebrate the people who selflessly give their time to the community.

What better way to show love, than with a pizza party?!

This week’s #HeadysHeroes are the crew over at Vanderburgh Humane Society!

They’ve been serving our community for 60 years, did you know that?

We’ll be surprising more deserving heroes this Summer!



Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

Having trouble viewing my videos on your device? (There should be one in this story…)

Let’s fix that.

Try going through your web browser, or download the 44News app for Android or iPhone.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Gretchin’s jewelry provided by: Premiere Designs: Donna Robinson

Gretchin Irons 44News Entertainment Insider. Gretchin was new to Evansville and quickly developed a passion for the city, She began "The Best Day Ever Evansville" as a way to promote the individuality and flavor of the city. More Posts - Website Follow Me:



Comments

comments