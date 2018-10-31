Head-On Collision Sends One to Hospital in Evansville

The Vanderburgh Sheriff’s Office has reported a two-car accident took place near the intersection of Covert Avenue and Greenfield Road just past 2:00PM.

Deputies say one of the cars hydroplaned and lost control, driving left of the center lane. The out of control vehicle then colliding head-on with a pick up truck.

Both of the drivers have been taken to the hospital, with one person suffering serious bodily injury.

Covert Avenue has been closed since the incident occurred.

We have a crew heading to the scene and will continue to update the story as we receive more information.

