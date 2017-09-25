Home Illinois Head-On Collision Kills Two People In Saline County September 25th, 2017 Britney Taylor Illinois

Illinois State Police continue their investigation into an accident that killed two people. Troopers say around 6:40 p.m. Sunday two pick-up trucks crashed head-on on U.S. 45 at Rays Road just north of Ledford in Saline County.

The driver of a GMC Sierra and a passenger in a Chevy Colorado died at the scene. The driver of the Chevy went to the hospital to be treated for injuries.

The names of the victims have not been released yet.

This crash is still under investigation.

