44News | Evansville, IN

Head-On Collision Kills Two People In Saline County

Head-On Collision Kills Two People In Saline County

September 25th, 2017 Illinois

Facebook Twitter

Illinois State Police continue their investigation into an accident that killed two people. Troopers say around 6:40 p.m. Sunday two pick-up trucks crashed head-on on U.S. 45 at Rays Road just north of Ledford in Saline County.

The driver of a GMC Sierra and a passenger in a Chevy Colorado died at the scene. The driver of the Chevy went to the hospital to be treated for injuries.

The names of the victims have not been released yet.

This crash is still under investigation.

Britney Taylor

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.