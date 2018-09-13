Home Kentucky HCYP Launches Campaign to Fund 2018 General Debate September 13th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Kentucky

Hopkins County Young Professionals is launching a campaign to fund the 2018 General Debate in October.

The organization’s goal is to raise $4,000 from the community. So far, they have raised $400 from anonymous donors.

The General Debate date was set after their Primary Debate held in May drew over 300 people in attendance and hundreds more who watched online

Admission is free for the event. Complimentary appetizers and door prizes will be available for the event.

Those interested in donating can mail donations to PO Box 986 Madisonville, KY 42431 or by contacting their email hopkinsyp@gmail.com.

Donations can be made publicly or anonymously.

