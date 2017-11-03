Home Kentucky Henderson HCHS Students Learning How To Handle Disaster Situations November 3rd, 2017 Britney Taylor Henderson, Kentucky

Some Henderson County High School students are learning how to handle disaster situations, and they are putting their skills to the test for an accident simulation. To provide a real life experience, other students will be participating as victims of a crash.

Students who will be certified will complete fire safety, search and rescue, cribbing, and medical operations. The goal of this event is to provide chaos, distraction, and real life experience. They will be transferred to the hospital as part of the simulation.

Local law enforcement, fire department, EMS, and the National Guard will be involved in this simulation.





