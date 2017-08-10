HCHS Colonel’s Cookin’ Crazies Head To State Competition

Some Henderson County students are cooking their way to a state competition. The Henderson County High School Colonel’s Cookin’ Crazies Farm to School Team will compete in the fifth annual Kentucky Farm to School Junior Chef competition at the Kentucky State Fair.

The team won the regional competition against Trigg County May 9th with their vegetable pasta salad with lemon baked chicken. That dish will also be prepared at the state competition.

At the state competition, the team will be able to win culinary scholarships to Sullivan University in Louisville.

The team members include Italia Blasser, De’Asia Clements, Anyjah Courtney, Gracie Morphew, and Travona Posey, and their coach is Ginny Johnson, HCHS Family Consumer Science Teacher.

